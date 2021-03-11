Live: Day 4 of jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial on Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday added the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it.
At issue is whether the conviction of another former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of an Australian woman established a precedent for prosecutors to restore a third-degree murder count that the trial judge dismissed earlier.
Attorneys questioned potential jurors about their attitudes toward police. In an unrelated development, the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear Derek Chauvin's appeal to block a third-degree murder charge from being reinstated.