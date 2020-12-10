Dutchtown residence on fire, firefighters on scene

ST. LOUIS – A residence is on fire in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue in Dutchtown. The fire began Thursday at about 7:10 a.m.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the building is a 1.5 story frame dwelling.

4100blk of Nebraska – Occupied 1 1/2 story frame dwelling; heavy #fire showing on the upper story. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/vWeJwMCcM4 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 10, 2020