‘Live From The Drive-In’ wows fans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Live From The Drive-In” concert series started last weekend with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero played for fans watching from their cars. What was the experience like? We now have some amazing video from the performances.
Fans drove right up to their own private tailgate space and enjoyed the live performances from outside of their cars. Concert-goers went all out to make the experience their own with vintage cars, yard games, chairs and plenty of food and drinks.
Brad Paisley surprised concert-goers Friday with a special video duet with Carrie Underwood for their smash hit “Remind Me.” You can see video from the performance here.
El Monstero rocked the lot on Saturday, with an all-out performance complete with a massive fireworks finale. Nelly closed out the sold out weekend in St. Louis with a hometown celebration of the 20thanniversary of his diamond-certified album Country Grammar.