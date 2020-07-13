‘Live From The Drive-In’ wows fans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Live From The Drive-In” concert series started last weekend with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Brad Paisley, Nelly, and El Monstero played for fans watching from their cars. What was the experience like? We now have some amazing video from the performances.

Fans drove right up to their own private tailgate space and enjoyed the live performances from outside of their cars. Concert-goers went all out to make the experience their own with vintage cars, yard games, chairs and plenty of food and drinks.

Brad Paisley surprised concert-goers Friday with a special video duet with Carrie Underwood for their smash hit “Remind Me.” You can see video from the performance here.

El Monstero rocked the lot on Saturday, with an all-out performance complete with a massive fireworks finale. Nelly closed out the sold out weekend in St. Louis with a hometown celebration of the 20thanniversary of his diamond-certified album Country Grammar.



MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 10: Brad Paisley performs at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 10, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 10: Fans watch Brad Paisley perform during Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 10, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 10: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley perform at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 10, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 10: Arial view of Brad Paisley’s performance during Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 10, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 10: A view of the stage before Brad Paisley’s performance at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 10, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Nelly performs onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Fans watch Nelly perform onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Fans watch Nelly perform onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

