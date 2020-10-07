Metro East could see looser restrictions as early as Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Region 4, which includes several counties in the Metro East, could see looser mitigations as soon as Friday.

Gov. Pritzker said the positivity rate has been falling from its peak of 10% over the summer. He said there were a few weeks that the region saw the positivity rate at 7% and 8%, and today the rate reached a new low of 6.3%.

“That’s enormous progress,” said Pritzker during an afternoon press conference.

Gov. Pritzker said if the region sustains an average below the 6.5% threshold it could perhaps see a return to the looser mitigations enacted in most of the state as soon as Friday.

