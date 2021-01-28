Gov. Parson clears up confusion on vaccine rollout

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson tried to clear up confusion around the CDC’s report ranking that the state’s vaccine rollout as the slowest in the nation.

Gov. Parson said the CDC’s data is totally misleading. He says he has even talked with the White House this week about the problem.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4% of Missourians have received their first COVID shot, as of Sunday, Jan. 24. That breaks down to 3,958 per 100,000 residents.

FOX2 spoke with him Monday about the report. During this afternoon’s press briefing he reiterated the same thing he told us earlier in the week.

“They are talking about a federal contract that has nothing to do with our allotment. They put in the federal contract with states with Walgreens and CVS. That’s why numbers look like they do and that’s not right. They are behind on their numbers,” said Parson.

Parson explained today that the pharmacies over estimated what they could deliver. Missouri got permission to take some of the doses back and put them into their vaccination system.

He said the pharmacies are still working to vaccinate Missouri’s long-term care facilities.

Gov. Parson did announce where the first 9 mass vaccination sites run by the National Guard would be. One will be going to Lincoln County in our area. They should be open in the next few days.

There is a new COVID-19 dashboard showing data on the COVID vaccine for residents from across the state. The dashboard shows total vaccine doses administered and differentiates between the number of individuals who have received one dose and those who have received two.