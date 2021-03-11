Live: Gov. Parson holds COVID briefing for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is expected to hold a COVID briefing this afternoon and give an update on the vaccine distribution in the state.
Missouri is reporting 482,224 confirmed COVID cases and 8,300 deaths. The state is also reporting 1,841,484 Missourians have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.
In the St. Louis area, hospitals that make up the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force report the number of patients in their facilities have reached the lowest point since July Fourth with 250 people in the hospital with COVID. That number was nearly 1,100 on December 1.