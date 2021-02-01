Two people killed in Godfrey homicide; house set on fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ill.– The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate after two people were found dead inside a burning home. The Madison County Sheriff’s department also was involved in a second house fire this morning, but investigators don’t believe they are related as of now.

Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Sheriff for Madison County and also the commander of the Major Case Squad, says his department responded to a call of a house fire with a possible door open around 6 A.M. on Wedgewood Drive in Godfrey.

Major Connor says deputies found the house full of smoke. After the flames were knocked out deputies found two bodies.

Investigators are calling this a homicide. They say one victim was in their 50s and another in their 60s.

Three hours earlier deputies were called to Alpha Street in the Fosterburg area of Madison County. Major Connor says deputies arrived to find a domestic situation. The deputies were able to get seven children safely out of the house.

Deputies also say they found a suspect in the house and learned he had set the house on fire. This incident is being investigated as a domestic case with possible arson.

Again, police don’t believe the incidents are related. If you have information call the Madison County Sheriff at (618) 692-0871.