Parents and students pushing for return to in-school learning and sports hold demonstration in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo.- Parents from the Parkway School District held a protest in Clayton outside of County Executive Sam Page’s office. The parents want a return to in-school learning.

Last week, Page said metrics show school districts can start allowing younger students back to class. He said middle and high school students would have to wait.

Parents from multiple schools, public and private, joined the protest outside of the St. Louis County Executive Office on Central Avenue. Parents were wearing high school gear from Marquette, Eureka, Lindbergh, St. Joseph’s Academy and DeSmet Jesuit High School among others. Students were there as well.

Page said the COVID positivity rate for those ages 15 to 19 is 20%. He said a higher transmission rate is a reason they can not head back to in-person learning yet.

He also said that high positivity rate is behind the decision not to allow high school students to compete in fall athletics.

The group will be demonstrating in front of the St. Louis County Government Center. FOX2Now’s Monica Ryan is live streaming the event. FOX2’s Vic Faust is also there and will bring you more on FOX2News at 5.