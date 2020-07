ST. LOUIS – A rally from organizers Expect US is happening Friday evening in response to a Central West End couple pointing firearms at protesters last weekend.

The protesters were on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home Sunday, June 28 after she read people’s full names and addresses during a briefing on Facebook Live.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s home is on the way to Krewson’s. The couple said they felt they were in harm’s way when the protesters walked down their private street.