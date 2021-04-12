Page asking St. Louis County Council to pass stay on evictions

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is asking the county council to pass an emergency ordinance to stay evictions. Page made the announcement during a morning COVID briefing.

Page said he wants the county council to fully implement the CDC’s latest guidance on an eviction moratorium. For most of the pandemic, the circuit court has stayed all evictions in St. Louis County but has recently allowed some to begin moving forward again.

Rep. Cori Bush joined Sam Page this morning to echo his concerns. Both lawmakers discussed data showing evictions could trigger a rise in COVID cases.

Page said it would not be wise to turn people to the streets before they could receive access to federal funds to keep them in their homes or get the vaccine.

“We can’t forget the strides we made during our cautious reopening,” said Page.

He continued by saying he is worried an increase in cases linked to evictions could be a big step back in those efforts.

Federal funds are on the way to help with rental assistance. The money is part of the latest stimulus plan passed by Congress.

A call center is open to answer questions from landlords and tenants. You can learn more by calling 314-806-0910.

You can learn more about the income limits for the program and how to apply by heading to the Emergency Rental Assistance page on STLCorona.com.