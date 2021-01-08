Sen. Durbin discusses domestic terrorism and need for new leadership at DOJ

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is expected to hold a virtual news conference to discuss domestic terrorism and the need for new leadership at the Department of Justice.

This push comes in the wake of the mob attack on the Capitol Sen. Durbin says was incited by President Trump.

Durbin, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will play a leadership role in upcoming hearings on President-elect Biden’s expected nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to be U.S. Attorney General.

Durbin, who for years has been sounding the alarm about the threat of right-wing extremism, is the lead author of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

This bill, which passed the House of Representatives earlier this year, has been blocked by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.