Ste. Genevieve gets newest National Park

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo.- Missouri is home to one of the newest national parks. A ceremony was held today to celebrate the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park in Ste. Genevieve.

Sen. Roy Blunt helped lead efforts in Congress to establish the park.

President Trump authorized the establishment of Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, when he signed the Energy and Natural Resources Act of 2017.

Late last month, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, David L. Bernhardt, took the last step necessary to formally establish Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park as the 422nd park to join the National Park System. It is the fourth new park created by the Trump Administration.

The newly formed park commemorates the early French settlement of Ste. Genevieve, which was the first organized European settlement west of the Mississippi River.

In addition to telling the story of farming and community life on the frontier, the park also preserves the largest grouping of still-standing buildings in the iconic French Colonial architecture style that makes the area unique.

Blunt and U.S. Representative Jason Smith (Mo.) first introduced legislation to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park and designate it as a unit of the National Park System in 2016.

Blunt testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks in support of the legislation that year.

“Ste. Genevieve is taking its rightful place among our nation’s most historically and culturally significant destinations,” said Sen. Roy Blunt. “I hope more Americans will be encouraged to visit our nation’s newest national park and experience firsthand what life was like in French colonial America.”

You can learn more about Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park on the National Park Service’s site.