PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5, FOX 2’s sister station, is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.
WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.
LATEST STORIES:
- Saint Louis Zoo’s elephant calf has passed away
- LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola
- Man dies from gunshot wounds in north county
- WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
- Police investigating south county apartment fire that left one dead