LIVE UPDATES | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day is here!

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 arrived later than normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be in the stands.

Follow along with updates on our live blog throughout the race.

1:05 p.m.

Marco Andretti is on the pole today. His grandfather, Mario Andretti, and father, Michael Andretti, are in the two-seater today.

Andretti joked that attention can’t focus on him until they’re off the track.

1:07 p.m.

Mario Andretti tells the broadcast that it’s “precious” for him, Michael and Marco to share the track at the same time.

“This place has given us so much…but we want some more.”

Mario Andretti also said, if Marco wins, he’ll do a “snow angel” on a greasy spot in the pits!

1:32 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Alexander Rossi has a good shot at winning today.

“I think he comes in knowing what he needs to do, knowing how to win this race,” he said. “My money’s on him.”

