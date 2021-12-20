Black ice causes crashes and slow downs on area interstates

ST. LOUIS – Black ice is making for slick conditions on area bridges. It is causing a slow go in many areas and some crashes as well.

A truck is hanging off the side of EB I-270 on the Chain of Rocks Bridge at the Missouri River.

I-DOT has salt trucks out to take care of some of the black ice.

FOX2’s Molly Rose has been staying on top of the accidents.

