Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – There are fatalities at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville following last night’s storms and a search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building.

Officials will give an update at 5:45 a.m.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News