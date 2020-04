ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Region has seen its largest number of patients in area hospitals being treated for coronavirus. Area health officials continue to caution that we’re on the steep part of the curve and those numbers will continue to rise locally. During a briefing today, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urged residents to continue to sacrifice as the region heads toward an apex of cases.

Dr. Alex Garza, the commander for the Task Force, released the latest numbers for the region during a mid-afternoon press briefing. Hospitalizations in the St Louis region climbed overnight from 634 patients to 702 today. That represents an 11 percent increase since yesterday and a 20 percent jump from a week ago. There is better news as the area hospitals treat those patients. The number of ICU beds in use today holds at 185 patients, down just 4 people from yesterday. However, that’s a 23 percent decline in ICU bed usage since last week. And the number of patients requiring ventilators dropped to just 145 patients, down from 160 yesterday and 186 seven days ago.