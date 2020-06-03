Live updates: St. Louis region braces after a night of civil unrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several cities in the region have issued curfews after violence broke out late Monday night. Over 55 businesses had to deal with property damage or looting. The governor issued a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to help stop the violence.

Thousands of people have been participating in peaceful protests after the death of George Floyd. He was killed after being detained by a Minnesota officer. A video of the incident went viral. The property damage and looting have been happening after the demonstrations disperse at night.