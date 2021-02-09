Live Updates: Traffic updates from FOX 2’s Traffic Reporter Molly Rose

ST. LOUIS – Snow and ice Tuesday morning are making people’s commutes difficult. FOX 2’s Molly Rose has been tracking problem spots throughout the morning.
Rose is seeing a lot of issues on 70 this morning. Many of them are between 170 and 270. 70 westbound appears to be closed near the airport.
The biggest backup is at 70 eastbound near 141 where an overturned vehicle has completely stopped traffic in that area.
