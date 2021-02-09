Funeral procession for fallen Metrolink Guard marked with patriotic salutes

SULLIVAN, Mo.– Friends, family, and community members gathered to say goodbye to a MetroLink security guard shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station on Jan. 31.
A visitation and funeral were held in Sullivan today for 30-year-old James Cook.
Members of the Flagman’s Mission Continues and Sullivan Christian Church put up flags to honor Cook.
Sullivan city officials also agreed to lower city flags to half-staff in Cook’s honor.
BackStoppers has pledged $50,000 to help the family with expenses.
A GoFundMe has been created for Cook’s family. Various organizations, including Rebound 911, are helping provide care packages and other items for the Cook family.