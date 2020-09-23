Live video: Police search for suspect in St. Louis after high-speed chase

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police were chasing a vehicle from Columbia, Illinois into St. Louis, Missouri. The vehicle was traveling at over 115 mph.

The high speed makes the chase very dangerous. There are no officers that pursued the vehicle in Missouri.

The maroon vehicle traveled over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County. It was traveling at a safer speed on side streets before speeding off again. The driver then drove to St. Louis City.

The vehicle is now parked in a garage at Itaska and Nebraska. Police are searching the area for the suspect.

Reports indicate that the suspect may be wanted for firing shots at officers in Belleville Tuesday. The vehicle was spotted by police in Columbia, Illinois today.

This is a breaking news story. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Map of the area where officers are searching for the suspect:

Latest headlines: