Missouri extends ‘state of emergency’ until spring 2021, public health warning expected today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is extending the state of emergency in Missouri until March 2021 as COVID-19 cases climb. He is not issuing a mask mandate but he is asking Missourians to change their behavior. The next four to six weeks will be critical to avoid many more cases and deaths as the country anticipates a vaccine and its distribution.

New COVID-19 cases is hitting hospitals in the Midwest hard. They have a number of beds to take care of patients but there is not enough staff to take care of everyone. This could start to be a problem for everyone who needs to visit an emergency room or schedule a surgery.

The number of cases in Missouri is surging. The state had more cases in October than the past three months combined. There are now more Missouri COVID-19 cases in November than in October. The number of deaths could rise very fast if hospitals become overwhelmed. Gov. Parson says that the state is exploring outside options to help hospitals treat all patients.

Parson is asking people to make their Thanksgiving holidays smaller. He says that his family is doing that to keep them safe.

“But we for right now, with the decisions we make through our personal lives, whether it be Thanksgiving through Christmas, we have to make those decisions ourselves. Government is not going to mandate you to do everything in your lives nor do I want government to mandate. But you don’t need that right now, you just need to take it upon ourselves to make tough decisions, to make wise decisions and slow the spread, slow the risk,” said Gov. Parson.

A public health warning will be issued for the state of Missouri today. Guidance will be given to mayors and county executives. It will be up to them to act on it.

Parson is asking everyone in the state to exercise their personal responsibility to others. He has recommended that every one wear masks to limit the spread of the virus.

“We will get through this. We will get a vaccine,” said Parson.

Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Dr. Randall Williams, says that your risk of getting COVID-19 is the highest right now. There are several factors that are contributing to this. The cold weather is driving people indoors and there is pandemic fatigue setting in. He is reminding people that they need to remain vigilant.

“You need to be thoughtful about Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Williams. “I don’t want anyone to look back at this holiday with regret.”

A vaccine is anticipated to be released soon. But, it will take some time to manufacture and distribute it. The vaccine will first be sent to first responders and people in nursing homes. It will likely be sent to the general public in April.

“I’m not going to mandate anyone to take a vaccine,” said Gov. Parson. “We will not punish anyone if they do not want to take the vaccine. That is not who we are as Americans,” said Gov. Parson.