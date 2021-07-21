Live video: Rescue at MSD tunnel work site in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – First responders are at a Metropolitan Sewer District site in Shrewsbury. They appear to be attempting to rescue workers located 160 feet down the shaft to the tunnel.

A crane operator is being treated at the scene. There are more workers trapped at the bottom of the shaft. The workers trapped in the tunnel are contractors and not MSD employees.

Workers at the Deer Creek site are tunneling under St. Louis for a wastewater project. It’s designed to hold 12.5 million gallons of wastewater produced when there’s a significant rain event that overwhelms the sewer system.

The tunnel will eventually be around four miles long. Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in late 2022.

A SAK Construction worker was killed in 2019 during an accident at the site on Carr Lane Court in Shrewsbury. The worker was struck by a crane.