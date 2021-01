ST. LOUIS, Mo-- The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that it will allow more fans inside Enterprise Center for games starting February 2. The team has already allowed a limited number of frontline workers, families and friends of players and team personnel for the first few games.

The number of fans allowed inside will rise to 1,400 for the team's games against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche the week of February 2-February 7.