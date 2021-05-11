Water main break floods downtown St. Louis streets

ST. LOUIS – Downtown streets are flooding significantly at Washington Avenue at 9th Street due to a massive water main break. This started at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter shows that the flooding is impacting the northern areas of downtown St. Louis to Soulard.

People living in buildings near the flooding say that water service is cut off to their building. It is unclear when the water main will be fixed.

The water appears to be draining into a large hole in the street. Vehicles parked in garages below street level may be flooded.

The water has been turned off. So, the flooding will subside soon. A lot of the water in the street is draining into a large sewer hole.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 2 for the latest update or refresh this page for more details.

There’s a large water main break impacting water service from the north side of Downtown to the south side of Soulard. The Water Department is aware of the issue and working to repair the main. I’ll follow up with more details about the timing to fully restore water service. — Jack Coatar (@jcoatar) May 11, 2021