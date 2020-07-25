LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Hurricane Hanna threatening south Texas

Posted: / Updated:

This story will be updated through out the day with the latest information.

Hanna is now a category 1 hurricane with 75 MPH winds. The storm continues to move westward across the western Gulf of Mexico. With the forecast track a little further south, the Rio Grande Valley is now looking at the high potential for heavy rainfall.

A hurricane warning is in effect for coastal and inland Willacy county.

A tropical storm warning stretches south through and along the coast of the Rio Grande Valley including coastal and inland Cameron, all of Hidalgo and Starr counties.

The biggest impacts forecast for the Valley include heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash flooding.

RESOURCES

Follow Live Blog Updates Below:

12:30 a.m. Saturday Update

11:00 a.m. Saturday Update

Storm surf picking up at the jetties at Isla Blanca Park.

Isla Blanca Jetties

9 a.m. Saturday Update

Hurricane Hanna is now a category 1 hurricane with 75 MPH winds moving west at 9 MPH.

