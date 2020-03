ST. LOUIS - The state of Missouri has formally announced it is suspending all state assessments for the rest of the year in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. School Districts are consulting with their local governments and health officials to determine when or if classes will resume this school year.

Meanwhile, districts are working hard to keep students engaged and provide learning opportunities at home. FOX2's Sandy Miller spoke with area teachers and school administrators to identify some of the best on-line learning resources and tips for learning at home.