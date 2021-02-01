Wood River Power Station in East Alton demolished

EAST ALTON, Ill. – The Wood River Power Station in East Alton, Illinois was demolished at about 8:05 a.m. Monday. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene of the blasts.

Spirtas Wrecking Company originally planned to implode three smoke stacks and the building, but East Alton Fire Chief Timothy Quigley said the smoke stacks won’t be demolished for at least another month.

Police departments from East Alton, Alton and Wood River joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to control traffic.

Dynegy Midwest Generation Inc. closed the coal-fired power plant in May 2016. On September 13, 2019 Commercial Liability Partners in St. Louis bought the site.