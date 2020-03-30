LLS Hunt for a Cure – Rescheduled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is holding their 10th Annual Hunt for a Cure on May 31st at Queeny Park. This event was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the LLS Bunny will arrive via helicopter to greet children who will be hunting for 80,000 Easter eggs.

This year’s Honored Hero is Luca. He is battling T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Egg hunters will be divided into age groups and the event will last until noon. Other egg-citing activities happening at the hunt include education and interactive heath booths, local media, face painting, a petting zoo, and much more. Egg collection bags will be provided.

LLS is encouraging people to create a fundraising page with friends and family to help reach their goal of $100,000. Incentives will be awarded for the top family fundraisers.

To learn more about the event or how to donate, visit the Gateway LLS website, event page or social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

HOP TO IT and register today.