Local aerial entertainment company goes all out on national TV

ST. LOUIS – Up, up, and away!

Jason Whicker co-owner of On the FLY Productions came down the line, flipping his best aerial dance moves on the season finale of Fox’s hit show Game of Talents

“Game of Talents was looking for people that had very big spectacle and that could showcase talent,” Whicker said. “We were one of the people that were pulled from many sources to appear on the show.”

The company is no stranger to the national stage, they have appeared on America’s Got Talent Season 9, and on TruTV’s Fake OFF Season 2. Their professionally trained dancers have performed all over the world, and now have locations in Kirkwood, Chesterfield, and Wentzville open for training for people of all ages.

“We want to train everybody like we do our professionals. We do trapeze, stilts, ropes, and one thing that we’re really proud of is to be the only company in the country that has classes for harness and wire,” said Whicker.

On the FLY Productions is a hybrid aerial entertainment and flying effects company. They provide everything from equipment rental to edgy and unique choreography. And whether you are looking for professional training or just learn killer aerial dance moves, Jennifer says Onthe FLY Productions summer workshops and classes are now open.

“This summer our youth have the chance to fly, tumble, dance, juggle, hula hoop in out summer camp. And then in July they will get to be part of our brand new creation of Peter Pan.

Jason and Jennifer say no matter what level of experience you are at they are looking for St. Louis talent to take to new heights!