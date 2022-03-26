ST. LOUIS–Days after a local school board meeting in Okawville, Illinois brought out pleas from community members who thought the high school girls basketball coach’s job was on the line, that coach has announced she plans to step down.

“Let’s please just move past this and heal our hurts. Our town has been known as a great basketball town and I want that to remain forever because the people here are great. We must support our athletes, our school, our administrators and our school board moving forward,” Michelle Hasheider said in part of a statement released Saturday. “They are people who are trying to do their best. I know we don’t all see eye to eye on everything, but our town is filled with good people and let’s show that to everyone else. God bless you all and Go Lady Rockets! You will always have me as your #1 fan in the future. I love you all.”

Hasheider has fought breast cancer and her son has just undergone brain surgery. She said the decision to move on allows her to focus on her own health and that of her son.

Several speakers shed tears at Thursday night’s West Washington County Board of Education meeting. Dozens of parents, former and current players, and community members – giving their stories of how Coach Hasheider impacted their lives.

“As these kids are being coached by her, they also understand that she’s trying to teach them life lessons,” said Jim Stein, the former assistant varsity women’s coach.