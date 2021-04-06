Local celebrities team up to support St. Louis Public Library during National Library Week

ST. LOUIS – Local celebrities have teamed up with the St. Louis Public Library to support National Library Week.
Among those appearing in the campaign are Andy Cohen, Joe Buck, Chris Pronger, Ozzie Smith, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Orlando Pace, and Tony LaRussa just to name a few.
They are encouraging people to support the local library’s efforts by becoming a “friend of the St. Louis Public Library.”
If you want to see all of the celebrity advertisements, go to the St. Louis Public Library’s website.