Local Chinese cultural center changes focus of charity work to aiding St. Louis hospitals

ST. LOUIS – A local Chinese group that had been raising money to help buy medical equipment for Wuhan, China is now doing the same for St. Louis area hospitals.

In February, Fox 2 showed you how the St. Louis Chinese Education and Culture Center was raising money to buy medical equipment to help coronavirus patients in China. They’ve now switched gears.

“Now we’re focused on providing PPEs for St. Louis healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics,” said Min Liu, community outreach for St. Louis Modern Chinese School.

They set a goal to buy as many masks as possible. So far, they have purchased 56,000 masks and are delivering them this week.

“I’m happy to report we raised over $70,000 and, as you can see, we're now delivering surgical masks to area hospitals and we will have delivered about 35,000 masks by the end of this week and more coming in,” Liu said.

These masks are vital for everyone using them in the hospitals. Donations like these mean the world to everyone using them.

These high-quality masks are difficult to purchase and quickly but the Chinese group has connections in China.

“In the St. Louis Chinese community, we are blessed with having good connections in China,” Liu said.

The group said hospitals get so excited when they show up with the masks.

For more information on how you can help the group’s mission, email 3137171@gmail.com or visit https://www.stlcces.org/.