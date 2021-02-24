Local church offers drive-thru prayer to connect with people during pandemic

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Manchester United Methodist Church once again offered drive-thru prayer this year.

On Wednesday, believers were invited to pray with ministers throughout the day from the safety of their cars. The line of vehicles began moving around noon at the Manchester Athletic Association parking lot.

“This is a great safe way to drive up, roll down your window, have a prayer, and leave with some words of encouragement,” said Manchester United Methodist Church Pastor Jim Peich.

Pastor Peich walked up to an SUV and offered each driver and passenger a greeting, a blessing prayer, and a free cross keepsake.

“This opportunity allows us to remember what’s really important and receive a word of prayer; which I think we all need right now. I haven’t been in person in charge in a very long time so this is a wonderful way to feel connected”, said one churchgoer.

As pastor of the church on 14380 Manchester Rd. Peich wanted churchgoers, and nonbelievers to know that no matter what the pandemic has taken from them, God is with them always.

“After such a rough year dealing with the pandemic we want to meet people where they are and remind them how much God loves them”, said Pastor Peich. “No matter what you are going through there is hope for the future.”

He estimated between 60-75 cars drove through Wednesday afternoon. He attributes the outcome to the need for prayer and gorgeous weather.  

“It’s nice to pray with someone face-to-face, and reminded of God’s love on a beautiful day like today.”

The drive-thru prayer event was offered from 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and again from 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the drive-thru prayer, the church will hold Wednesday Lenten Worship at 7:00 p.m. on their Facebook page.


 

