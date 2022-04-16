ST. LOUIS – Saturday, April 16, is World Circus Day and Circus Harmony will be performing two shows at the City Museum on Saturday afternoon.

They will be raising money for Ukrainian circus students and their families who have had to flee their homeland.

Saturday’s shows are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can donate at the show or through the GoFundMe page here.

WHAT: Local circus school, Circus Harmony, Raises Money for Displaced Ukrainian Circus Students

WHERE: City Museum, 3rd floor circus ring, 750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103

WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1 and 3 pm