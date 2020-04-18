Local community hosts special parade to show support and honor St. Joseph Parish

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Families from St. Joseph Parish lined the streets of Cottleville early Saturday afternoon for a parade to show their love and support of their local parish and school leadership a food collection also coincided.

The three archdiocesan parish priests have made themselves available digitally with daily Mass streaming on Facebook Live for the past several weeks and continue to respond to the Sacramental needs of their large community.

Last Thursday (Holy Thursday), in preparation for the holiest days in the liturgical year, leading up to Easter, the three priests shared a video message with their parishioners wishing them well, inviting them to worship and serenading them with a song.

The video message was viewed over 7,000 times and the Triduum and Easter services (Thursday-Sunday) had over 20,000 views.

“Our spiritual leaders at St. Joseph Parish and School have done so much to help our community remain connected and to maintain as close to a sense of normal as possible during this challenging me,” stated Jessica Sunnenberg, St. Joseph parishioner and school parent, who organized this event.

“The least we can do is express our gratitude to them for their efforts. While speaking into a screen may feel awkward on their end, we are watching and it means so much to our community. We want them to know their voices are being heard and making a difference.”