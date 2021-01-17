Local company documenting history with first ever of its kind coloring book

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – President Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th United States President on Wednesday.

To mark this historic occasion, a Missouri company has made a first ever kind of book for parents and children everywhere.

This show-me-state business is documenting history using a process that goes back to the pharohs of Egypt with a presidential coloring book made out of hemp paper.

Hemp paper is a strong and very tensile source that doesn’t look like your typical gloss paper. It lasts hundreds of years and the images pop off the page. This book is a commemorative coloring book for classrooms featuring Joe Biden and the first woman of color Vice President Kamala Harris.

This book contains mazes and puzzles in its 40 pages and is 8.5 by 11 inches in size. It sells for $12.99 at coloring book.com.