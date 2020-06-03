Local company pays it forward in offering free board up for stores hit by looters

ST. LOUIS – Workers at a construction company spent the day boarding up properties damaged by looters for free.

At least 70 stores were hit Monday and early Tuesday across the St. Louis area following a peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd’s in Minneapolis. Full Circle Contracting Construction Company wants to pay it forward.

The Gravios Plaza in south St. Louis is where dozens of businesses were looted leaving the shattered glass on the ground in front of stores.

Nicholas Long is the owner of Full Circle Contracting, who on Wednesday afternoon to offer his services at no cost.

“We will pay it forward. We don’t want to charge anybody, if it’s boarding up. Fixing anything.”

Workers from various construction companies replaced windows and doors on almost every store in the shopping plaza like City Gear.

At Shoe Carnival, Rainbow and America’s Best, Aldi’s, looters took thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Long is wondering if the stores will be able to rebound.

“I support the protest but as far as breaking windows and breaking into business. These are family-owned businesses; they can’t afford to lose anything they already don’t have any money they have been closed.”

For those businesses that need assists boarding up, you can reach out to the Full Circle Contracting Company.