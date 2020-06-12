Local COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease; Missouri cases up by 203

ST. LOUIS – The latest information Friday morning from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that most all COVID-19 related hospital numbers are down. At the same time, however, there are more new Coronavirus cases and deaths in the St. Louis area.

Specifically, the six St. Louis area counties which we track report more than 140 new Coronavirus cases and 14 more COVID-19 deaths.

Missouri added 203 more cases Thursday and there are now at least 873 deaths statewide. In Illinois, there are 766 more cases and 91 additional deaths. Illinois has now passed 130,000 total COVID-19 cases.

Looking at recovered cases, 2,581 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have improved and been released from isolation. That is up 11 people from Thursday morning.

810 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who also had the virus have also been released from isolation. That is an increase of 77 people from yesterday morning.