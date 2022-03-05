Local dental center providing free dental screenings for veterans

The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health is giving veterans free comprehensive dental screenings Saturday morning, at the St. Louis Dental Center. To make this event free to veterans, funding is provided through private donations.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m., but walk-ins are welcome.

This is their fifth year of caring for veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center, through a partnership with A.T. Still University Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health and Affinia Healthcare.

Too many vets have no insurance or access to care, and the Veterans Administration only offers limited dental services.

Providing the care is a comprehensive team of dentists – faculty, staff & supervised dental students – many of whom volunteer their time and some are veterans themselves.

Since the program began, more than 770 veterans in all branches of service and every war have received services. Nearly 390 veterans are currently in treatment.

The staff can treat decay and pull teeth, but also diagnose gum disease, and provide full and partial sets of dentures.

The St. Louis Dental Center is at 1500 Park Avenue. To register, you can call 314-685-3553.