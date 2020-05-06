Local DJs help make COVID-19 Cinco de Mayo celebration special

ST. LOUIS – Local DJs in the area partnered with El Burro Loco, previously known as La Bamba, on Washington Avenue to help make Cinco de Mayo special even in the midst of these strange times.

El Burro Loco is known for their Taco Tuesdays and extremely large Cinco de Mayo festivities. Coincidently, both landed on the same day this year and the crew wanted to find a way to keep the party going beyond curbside pick-up.

“In the past, you’d probably see a whole bunch of people here and the whole street closed down,” said Sebastian Montes, manager of El Burro Loco. “We close the restaurant around 9:00 or 10:00 pm and then it turns into a little party night for Taco Tuesdays where all the friends just come down and dance and eat tacos. Today is a little different, but we are doing it with a twist.”

Instead of having live music or a DJ inside of the restaurant, they partnered with local DJs who have been out of work due to the COVID-19 closures to extend the party virtually. Dj Merf and Dj Maximus turned the tables from their home while customers at El Burro enjoyed their food, drinks, and musical show in front of the restaurant, in their cars, or at home.

Montes said, “Social media has been huge for us. A lot of people coming and that’s why we’re trying to do everything on social media.”

Montes continued to explain how things just aren’t the same. He wishes his customers could dance and enjoy each other’s company at their location, but he is happy they could find a way to separate themselves from other venues and support local talent given the circumstances.