Local donut shop celebrates first birthday despite challenges from the pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASEYVILLE, Il. – East Town Donuts in Caseyville opened just three months before the pandemic started, but the owners say thanks to the community’s support they’re now celebrating their first birthday.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News