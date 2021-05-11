Experts weigh in on teens getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Teens between 12 and 15 could soon be on the list of eligible people to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC said vigorous testing took place and vaccines can start being administered as soon as this week. Vaccines will be available for those 12 to 15 years old beginning Thursday, May 13.

The company said at the end of March they completed a clinical trial testing almost 3,000 people in that age range. They claim the vaccine’s efficacy is 100 percent and is well tolerated.

Experts said they looked into the immune response of young teens and compared that with the immune response of adults. The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday to advise the CDC on whether to recommend the vaccine to those in this age group.

“The advisory committee for immunization practices meet on Wednesday and they will review the findings of the FDA and they will make the final approval to the CDC Wednesday afternoon,” BJC Healthcare Executive Director of Emergency Preparedness Mike Lauer said.

“The efficacy is 100 percent. We learned in this trial that 18 of these 12 to 15-year-olds who didn’t receive the vaccine got Covid-19, while zero, zero in over one-thousand children 12 to 15 did not get it who were vaccinated. So it’s not going to end up being 100% effective, but it is very, very effective,” Washington University pediatrics Dr. Jason Newland said.

To receive the shot, appointments can be made at any facility that offers the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child.