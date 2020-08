ST. LOUIS – Several fire departments are squaring off in a competition to help increase blood donations.

It’s the second annual Battle of the Badges in which the departments compete to see who can recruit the most eligible donors in their community.

The blood drives run from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day. Today the drive is at Hillsboro Fire Protection district building on Highway 21.

Thursday’s drive is at the Eureka Fire Protection District following Friday it moves to Cedar Hill.