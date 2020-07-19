Local group helping families with back to school supplies

ST. LOUIS – There’s no denying that back to school season will look much different this year, but the need for supplies and backpacks hasn’t changed if anything it’s increased.

For the last 20 years, the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis has hosted the ‘Back to School Store’ and this year was no exception except for the execution.

Their mission started 125 years ago, providing free milk to students in need.

Now, they’re preparing students for whatever school may look like this year with free backpacks filled with pens, pencils, activities and even earbuds.

“We partner with 65 agencies, churches, schools, and other nonprofits. They’ve identified 2000 children that will receive these backpacks in the next week or so,” said Ellen Alper, CEO, National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis.

They say that’s about 500 more than they typically serve, but they knew this year there would be even more demand.