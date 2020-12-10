Local Hanukkah celebrations to bring light during COVID-19 darkness

ST. LOUIS – The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” begins today.

Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis says the eight-day holiday is a bright spot for Jewish people in an otherwise dark year.

“When you light a candle, one candle can light another,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa. “This reminds us that we all have the power to affect our family friends and community, we can bring light and brightness into their lives.”

Rising COVID-19 numbers have forced many organizations to cancel their traditional celebrations but the Chabad Centers still hope to share light, miracles, and faith.

They will begin hosting more than a dozen safe Chanukah celebrations throughout the St. Louis area starting the lighting of Missouri’s tallest menorah Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. in St. Charles.

“Our menorah is about 15 feet tall”, chuckled Rabbi Yosef Landa. No one in the St. Louis area has challenged us on that”.

Rabbi Yosef Landa is encouraging everyone to wear their mask and be socially distant while participating. He explains their main priority is the preservation of life and health.

Chabad will also be giving away free menorahs, candles, and even Chanukah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home.

List of Events:

Virtual ‘Show Me Chanukah’ with the Governor – Dec. 10

Chanukah on Main Street – Dec. 10 – 17

Lighting of Missouri’s Tallest Menorah – Dec. 10 at 6:30PM

Chanukah Crowd Lighting for Young Adults – Dec. 12 at 7:30PM

Chanukah Car Menorah Parade – Dec. 13 at 5:15 – 7:15PM

Chanukah Menorah Lighting @ New Town – Dec. 17 at 5:30 – 6PM