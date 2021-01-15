Local health departments encourage residents to register for COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Area health departments are hoping residents will register for COVID-19 vaccinations as more information about Phase 1B of Missouri’s vaccination plan was released Thursday.

St. Louis City residents can register at the city health department website

St. Louis County residents can register by going to STLcorona.com

St. Charles County residents can register at sccmo.org/COVIDvaccine

Jefferson County residents can register at HIPAA.

Area health departments are also asking residents to show patience. Local health officials say they do not yet have enough vaccine to begin widespread vaccinations.

“So far the state has given us 975 doses,” said Christopher Ave, director of communications for St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Ave said if residents have access to vaccinations through their employer, health care provider or pharmacist, they shouldn’t wait for their health department to contact them.

“We want as many people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said.

Ave predicts vaccination availability will grow quickly once the department receives greater amounts of vaccine. Ave recalls when it was difficult to find testing for COVID-19. Widespread testing was eventually available.

“I anticipate it will be the same thing with the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.