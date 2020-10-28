Local hip hop artist BRB Loopy recovering after being shot 5 times

ST. LOUIS – An up-and-coming hip hop artist is alive after being shot five times in St. Louis. BRB Loopy is well-known in the St. Louis area and has been gaining a following all over the country. But that almost came to an end just over a week ago.

Brian Johnson, CEO of Untouchable Records, heard Loopy for the first time when the rapper was 18 years old

“That email stuck out more than all the artist emails that I’ve gotten. I love this sound, I said, ‘I need to meet this kid,’” Johnson said.

Valerio Sanders, Loopy’s manager, describes the now 21-year-old as an urban Justin Bieber.

“He has a very clear sound and actually what he is saying, if you listen to his songs, it is motivational; trials and tribulations,” Sanders said.

And Loopy has seen more than his fair share of trials. His brother was killed and he’s grown up in a tough neighborhood. But as a father and up-and-coming artist, Johnson said he’s preached to Loopy to be smart.

“I’m always on Loopy’s head about sit back, stay out of the way, make the right choices; because you have a lot to lose,” he said.

Loopy almost lost it all on Sunday, October 18.

Around 2 p.m. that day, Loopy was riding in a car with a friend when individuals in another car starting shooting at their vehicle at a stoplight.

The driver was shot in the head. He is alive but remains in critical condition.

Loopy was shot five times. He had to be placed in a medically-induced comas for days. He’s since come out of the coma and is recovering in the hospital.

Johnson said he didn’t need to say much during his first visit to see Loopy at the hospital. He knew Loopy realized how close he came to losing it all.

Sanders and Johnson said Loopy is a great example of how much talent we have in the St. Louis metro area.

“Our city needs to come together—St. Louis, East St. Louis—and help each other out, not hurt each other, especially now that you have someone that has the potential to touch someone worldwide and it would have been a tragedy,” Sanders said. “But it feels good to turn something like this into a victory.”

