Local horticultural students replace invasive trees at St. Louis Community College

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – It’s said a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.

A rainy Thursday morning wasn’t going to stop the horticulture class from St. Louis Community College – Meramec from their outdoor lab where they’re learning the proper way to take down a tree.

“Yeah, we’re always outside,” says Naomy Chang, horticulture student. “It’s the only way to learn.”

“We figure our students don’t want to be behind a desk, so we get them outside as much as we can for their labs,” says Jerry Pence, horticulture program coordinator at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.

The horticulture department conducted a tree inventory on their campus and determined there were 17 invasive trees that needed to be removed.

“We have a heavy focus on native species and along with that, we stress the importance of removing the invasives,” says Pence.

The Meramec horticulture program identified native plants and trees, took it upon themselves to do some forest management on the 78-acre campus.

“It’s an invasive species – the white poplar,” says Chang. “We have to get rid of it sadly even though it’s a beautiful tree, it’s just hard to maintain. They grow anywhere anytime, so that’s why it’s invasive; so we’re going to replace it with some pecans.”

But when it came to cutting down the invasive trees, the school worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Tree Resource Improvement Maintenance program. Annual grants are open to municipalities and schools that have trees on public property.

“You’ve got a one-year time frame up to $25,000 to help manage the trees in your community,” says Mark Grueber, community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “That includes planting, removal, trimming, anything you can think of that can be done with trees, we’ll consider funding.”