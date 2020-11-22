Local ice cream business expands amid coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Selling ice cream may sound like a seasonal business, but a St. Louis entrepreneur made a promise to her employees during the pandemic that she intends to keep.

You may think owning your own small business is a sweet gig, especially if it involves ice cream, but the owner of Clementine’s Creamery says during a pandemic she’s had to get as creative as some of her flavors to stay afloat.

“It really was about pivoting early on. I made a commitment to our staff that we are going to keep them on and we weren’t gonna lay them off and we’ve really done what we’ve had to do,” says Owner Tamara Keefe.

She says that has meant more employee driven deliveries along with creating new concoctions to keep people coming, whether that’s new ice cream flavors or hand-making decadent hot chocolate bombs which have been blowing up as 2020s hottest food trend.

They’ve also been making more pints to go which is up about 400% from their usual.

“We’ve actually had a hire on 10 more people in our kitchen to keep up with the pint business that we have and we’re so grateful for that,” Keefe said.

Their holiday flavors will come out on December 4.